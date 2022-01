Birmingham enters 2022 as a trendy Southern sports town with a promising future thanks to the teamwork of a lot of people. This isn’t the setup for a dumb joke like the one your dad or drunk uncle might have made about Birmingham over the holidays. This is actual news, and there are facts and opinions and other, better jokes to prove it. The success of Protective Stadium after its first UAB football season and Birmingham Bowl felt like previews for the city, and now 2022 continues with G-League basketball at Legacy Arena, the World Games, a proposed spring “bubble season” for the new, eight-team USFL and the debut of Birmingham Legion FC at the new downtown venue.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO