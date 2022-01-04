ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Snaps Midair Photo of ‘Monster’ Buck in Front Yard

By Amanda Glover
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Looks like our favorite country singer got some snow this year! Thomas Rhett snapped a picture midair of a huge buck on his property. Yesterday, the “Slow Down Summer” singer posted a picture to his Instagram of a buck leaping over a fence into the forest. The beautiful snow day they’re...

Comments / 14

J Dubya
1d ago

Awesome photo! As much as I hate it, the snow we have did make it nice and perty here for a minute. Now it's ugly and needs to go away! I want the 75° and sun we had literally the day before the "blizzard"!

Thomas Rhett reflects on goals for 2022

Thomas Rhett is stepping into the new year with a positive mindset. On Sunday, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to reflect on the past two years and share his hopes for 2022. Thomas begins the lengthy post by addressing that 2020 and 2021 were some of the “weirdest, most challenging years of my life,” while also acknowledging his personal growth, particularly in his faith and being more present.
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Admits His First Kiss with His Wife Lauren was Nothing to Brag About

Thomas Rhett’s latest song, “Slow Down Summer,” is all about young summer love, and wishing time would slow down so the summer romance wouldn’t inevitably end. Thomas grew up with his now wife, Lauren, so some of his fondest and not so fond memories of young love are with her, including their first kiss. During an interview with some of his songwriter buddies, Thomas revealed, “First kiss (with Lauren) was 15 on my parents’ trampoline, and we literally clanked teeth.”
Thomas Rhett Looks Forward To ‘The Most Normal Year Since 2019’

Thomas Rhett is more than ready to roll over the calendar to 2022. While he says late 2021 ended much better than it started, he tells us he is hopeful for a more normal return to life and touring. “You know, I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don't know. I feel content, I feel clear-headed, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place, but I do feel like it was somewhat of a warmup. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It's just gonna be a great year to get back on the road and get to go out on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”
Julia Fox Comments On Her Date With Kanye West

Kanye West and actress Julia Fox went to Carbone restaurant in Miami on Saturday night, and people are wondering if this might be a sign that he's finally moved on from his ex, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian filed for divorce in February of 2021, and in the past few months West has been running a very public campaign to get her back.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Welcome 2nd Baby Girl (Photos)

Kane Brown and Katelyn announced the birth of their new baby girl (Kodi Jane)....see the pictures here... Kane Brown and Katelyn welcomed Kodi Jane into the family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Kodi Jane almost made it to the New Year. Kodi weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.
‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale: Bunkhouse Stars Break Down Emily-Mia Fight Scene

Whether it’s between cowboys or vet techs and barrel racers, the fights on “Yellowstone” always deliver, and last night was no exception. Jimmy finally returned to the Yellowstone after spending some time down at the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas. But he brought his new fiancee, Emily, with him. He didn’t know that his ex-girlfriend, Mia, would be hanging out at the bunkhouse when they arrived.
Thomas Rhett Went No. 1 With 'Country Again' 2021 In Review

Thomas Rhett proved that you can go home again and in the process earned a top 21 story from September 2021 after he scored his 18th No. 1 single with his latest song "Country Again," which topped both the Billboard Country and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts. The single is the title...
ENTERTAINMENT
