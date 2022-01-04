Thomas Rhett Snaps Midair Photo of ‘Monster’ Buck in Front Yard

Thomas Rhett is more than ready to roll over the calendar to 2022. While he says late 2021 ended much better than it started, he tells us he is hopeful for a more normal return to life and touring. “You know, I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don't know. I feel content, I feel clear-headed, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place, but I do feel like it was somewhat of a warmup. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It's just gonna be a great year to get back on the road and get to go out on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO