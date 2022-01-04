ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell nomination next Tuesday

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will consider the renomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the panel said on its website.

The panel will hold a separate hearing to consider the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair, Politico said earlier on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

kfgo.com

U.S. Senate panel to consider Brainard Fed nomination Jan. 13

(Reuters) – The Senate Banking Committee will consider the nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard for Fed vice chair of supervision on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the panel said on its website on Tuesday. Also to be considered at the hearing will be Sandra...
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Renews Bedoya’s Nomination to FTC, Teeing Up Senate Vote

President Joe Biden resubmitted a nomination for Georgetown University law professor. to be a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. The move allows the U.S. Senate to take steps toward voting on Bedoya’s nomination, which expired in December as Congress took off for its year-end break. Bedoya is...
wfxb.com

Senate Will Vote to Change Filibuster Rules

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced yesterday that the chamber will take a vote on whether to change the Senate’s legislative filibuster rules by MLK Jr. day on the 17th. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer said the Senate will ‘debate and consider changes to senate rules’ if republicans block democrat’s latest effort to advance a voting elections overhaul bill in the coming days. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have already said they’re against the vote. The vote comes as key senators continued their meetings to discuss potential senate rule changes over the holiday recess.
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris's ex-spokeswoman Symone Sanders slams claims that she was source of 'office friction' and blames reports of dysfunction on 'people who like to complain to newspapers'

Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
The Independent

MSNBC host challenges Peter Navarro as he describes ‘coup’ plans to overturn election

MSNBC host Ari Melber challenged the narrative of former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro as he spoke about the plans to overturn the 2020 election, with Mr Melber saying that he was “describing a coup”. Mr Navarro has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Mr Melber asked Mr Navarro about the plans of Trump allies to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory. The former Trump staffer said the plans included more than 100 House representatives and senators challenging “the results of the election in the six battleground states” – Michigan,...
