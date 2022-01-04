U.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell nomination next Tuesday

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will consider the renomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the panel said on its website.

The panel will hold a separate hearing to consider the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair, Politico said earlier on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

