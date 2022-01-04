ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

King Tides linger on bringing sweeping changes to the Central Coast shores

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago

MONTECITO, Calif. - The very predictable King Tides have lingered on into Tuesday morning from a spectacular weekend show along the Central Coast.

The difference between the high and low tides in some areas were up to nine feet.

The Tuesday morning King Tide was lower than Monday but still engulfed some of the Montecito shoreline at Butterfly Beach to the thrill of spectators passing by.

The low tide will be about 5:25 p.m. Often that exposes the ocean side of the harbor seawall where many people explore rarely seen marine life.

King Tide impacts usually last about three days.

They can be enhanced by storm surges which is not the case this week in the Santa Barbara coastal zone. Depending on the strength of the event, there could be localized flooding in low lying areas.

The post King Tides linger on bringing sweeping changes to the Central Coast shores appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

