ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool have ‘enquired’ about ‘the possibility of signing’ midfield salvation for only £6million

By Michael Mongie
anfieldcentral.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe answer to Liverpool’s midfield nightmare could come in the form of Denis Zakaria as the Reds have reportedly enquired about signing him from Borussia Monchengladbach. It’s embarrassing that we’re in this position again as Liverpool had the cautionary tale last season at centre back. In...

www.anfieldcentral.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ask to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal

Liverpool have requested the EFL postpones their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday as the club struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff.The manager Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for the virus last week along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip, forward Roberto Firmino and three other members of staff. More positive cases have developed this week causing the club’s Kirkby training ground to be closed on Tuesday.Injuries have added to Liverpool’s problems while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all now departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Zakaria
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Dejan Lovren
The Independent

Pep Lijnders tests positive for Covid-19 as doubts grow over Arsenal vs Liverpool Carabao Cup tie

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal on Thursday, the club have confirmed. It comes after Liverpool made a formal request to the EFL for the tie at the Emirates Stadium to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak among players and staff. Lijnders was set to take charge of the fixture, with manager Jurgen Klopp still in isolation following his positive test last week, but the Dutchman returned a positive test on Tuesday evening. Liverpool’s assistant manager was due to give a press conference on...
WORLD
Tribal Football

​Man Utd challenging Liverpool, Barcelona for Gladbach midfielder Zakaria

Manchester United are assessing the availability of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The central midfielder is out of contract in the summer, and Gladbach are willing to sell him in January to secure some funds for the player. However, Zakaria is wanted by a host of clubs, including Liverpool, Barcelona,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Manchester City#Reds#Acl#Afcon#Bayern Munich#Sport Bild#Gladbach#The Premier League
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tottenham have more Covid-19 concerns ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final at Chelsea

Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw two games called off, but boss Antonio Conte says there are now another couple of potential issues in the camp.They are waiting for results of PCR tests while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the European champions.“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League this evening and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb up the table.The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form and the interim boss has admitted he hasn’t made the progression at the club he was hoping for.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesRangnick partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club, saying: “Every coach, every ambitious coach - and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Read More Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting socialAshley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answerReturns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Venezia sign Bayern Munich midfielder Michaël Cuisance

Venezia have clinched the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Michaël Cuisance. Cuisance has signed a deal to 2025. "Venezia FC is pleased to announce the acquisition of French midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 22, from FC Bayern München. Cuisance has signed personal terms through the 2024/25 season," the club statement read.
FIFA
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy