WWE released more than 80 wrestlers in 2021 and let go of an unknown number of employees, often citing budget cuts as the main reason. Unfortunately, the start of the new year did not end the company's waves of releases, as was evident when a number of Performance Center and NXT employees were let go on Jan. 5. You can see the full list of known releases below, and stay tuned as we'll be updating this story throughout the year in the event that more names are announced.

