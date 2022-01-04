ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Rancho Mirage Writers Festival postponed until 2023

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L67BJ_0dch0DNz00

The 8th annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival has been postponed until 2023.

The festival was set to kick off on January 25, with Angel Night featuring Four-Star Navy SEAL Admiral William H. McRaven and a Q&A with Megyn Kelly. The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Board of Directors unanimously agreed to postpone the event as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Riverside County via the Omicron variant.

“The safety of our authors, VIP angels, readers, staff and hard-working festival partners are always our top priority. Even though the Festival had taken every precaution available to ensure only fully vaccinated individuals attended  or worked the event, the recent surge and uncertainty necessitates we practice extreme caution at this time”, said festival founder, Jamie Kabler.

Kabler and his team had assembled over 70 authors and special guests for this year's event, including Dr. Madeleine Albright, Gloria Borger, Fran Lebowitz, Dr. Doris Kearns Goodwin, Walter Isaacson, Martha McCallum, Jon Meacham, Jane Pauley, Karl Rove, Salaman Rushdie, Jake Tapper, George F. Will, and Judy Woodruff.

The event was to feature over 82 sessions located at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.

“Each year Jamie (Kabler) assembles an amazing line-up of the world’s top authors, commentators and presenters and produces the best writers festival in America. This event is extra special because it is hosted in our Rancho Mirage  Public Library and Observatory. I personally know how much effort and passion Jamie and his executive team pour into this festival and what a hard decision this is after working so hard this past year. We stand by their decision and commend their commitment to keeping our community safe”, said Mayor of Rancho Mirage, Ted Weill.

Angel sponsorships and passes along with their corresponding benefits will be transferred to the 2023 festival which will be held on February 1-3, 2023. For more information, visit www.RMWritersFest.org

The post Rancho Mirage Writers Festival postponed until 2023 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Tribute band concert series coming to Palm Springs Downtown Park

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free concert series at the new Palm Springs Downtown Park beginning in February, it was announced today.  The tribute band concert series will be hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at the park located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road, The post Tribute band concert series coming to Palm Springs Downtown Park appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Happy New Year: Looking ahead at 2022 in the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley will see a lot of change and improvements in the New Year 2022. We spoke to local leaders about what they expect to see and what they’re anticipating in the year ahead. The Palm Springs International Film Festival was set to kick off the new year by screening 129 films from 70 The post Happy New Year: Looking ahead at 2022 in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled, officials confirmed on Wednesday. "Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17," reads an announcement by organizers. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is The post 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy