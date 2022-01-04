Details On Jimmy Smith’s Interactions With Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Results – January 3, 2022. – The post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, defeating Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champion Big E in a Fatal 5 Way. We’re live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the first RAW of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Smith hypes tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event to determine Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent. Graves and Saxton go over the rest of tonight’s line-up – Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, AJ Styles vs. Omos.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO