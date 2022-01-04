ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Details On Jimmy Smith's Interactions With Vince McMahon

By PWMania.com Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast, WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith talked about his interactions with Vince McMahon:. “We go to the production meeting before every show. We talk about what’s going on, what the thought process is behind everything, and what the psychology is...

