Public Health

IDPH Adopts CDC call for Pfizer boosters

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to shorten the interval from 6 months to 5 months for when people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can get a booster dose. Only people who received two doses...

Related
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Cdc#Booster#Idph#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#The Johnson Johnson#Covid#Omicron
SlashGear

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

When possible, advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the public should choose Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson version. The agency has published a lengthy presentation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting held on December 16 that includes a few dozen pages on the current data, risk-benefit analysis, and more. Among other things, the presentation includes details on a very rare potential side effect linked to nine deaths.
INDUSTRY
WDTN

CDC updates recommended booster interval for Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – On Tuesday, the CDC updated its recommendation for when to receive a booster shot. According to the CDC, the recommended interval of time to get a booster shot is to be shortened from six months to five months for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation for the booster interval […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after...
INDUSTRY
soyacincau.com

Khairy: Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients will now get COVID-19 vaccine booster 3 months after second dose

Health Ministery Khairy Jamaluddin has announced a shorter COVID-19 vaccine booster dose interval for Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients, cutting down from 6 to 3 months. Previously, the technical working group of the COVID-19 immunisation task force recommends individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to get their booster shot 6 months after receiving the second dose. The shorter 3-month interval for boosters is also recommended by health regulators in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fox32chicago.com

IDPH adopts CDC quarantine and isolation recommendations of 10 days to 5

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is adopting the CDC's latest recommendation for isolation and quarantine. The CDC updated its recommendation on Monday, lessening the isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five if they do not have symptoms, but must continue to mask up for five days after isolation ends. The recommendations apply to all, regardless of vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

FDA Approves Use of Pfizer Booster Shot for Children as Young as 12

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for kids at least 12 years old as cases continue to soar nationwide. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel will meet this week to decide whether to recommend the FDA’s expansion of the approval list and the decision that the third jab can be administered as early as five months after the last dose. The FDA also is authorizing the use of a third dose for certain immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11. “Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
HEALTH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CDC backs FDA's decision to reduce time between primary series and booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. The agency also shortened the time needed before receiving a booster shot from at least six months after completion of the initial series to at least five months, for everyone 12 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH

