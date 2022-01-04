ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

By Mark Miller
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPl4V_0dcgwthP00 Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate.

Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment.

A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five other counties of which SD 16 includes parts — will be choosing between Rachel Armitage, Melissa Busch and Nadia Gardner to become the district's new state senator.

All three candidates are political newcomers.

Armitage is a former legislative aide who now works at Reed College in Portland. She also chairs the Womxn's Caucus for the Democratic Party of Oregon. She lives in Warren.

Busch was the first Democrat to announce she would run for SD 16 after then-Sen. Betsy Johnson said in October she would run for governor instead of re-election to the Senate. A home health nurse, she also resides in Warren.

Gardner is a conservation consultant who lives in Arch Cape. She currently chairs Clatsop County's planning commission, representing the southwest coastal part of the county.

County commissioners need to appoint a senator to fill out the remainder of Johnson's term. Johnson resigned in December, saying she wanted to focus on running for governor and that the district deserves a full-time senator.

Other Democrats had publicly expressed interest in the appointment, including former state Rep. Deborah Boone of Hamlet and educator Robby Backus of Scappoose. While Democratic Party precinct committee people could have nominated up to five candidates for the appointment, they chose to nominate the minimum three for county commissioners to consider.

SD 16 is a sprawling district that takes in all of Columbia County and Clatsop County, as well as parts of Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties, plus a tiny piece of Yamhill County in the Gaston area. Johnson represented the district from 2005 to 2021.

While Johnson has left the Democratic Party, since she was last elected in 2018 as a registered Democrat, state law requires that county commissioners name a Democrat to replace her in the Senate.

The appointed senator will serve out the remainder of Johnson's term. A new senator will be elected in November in what will likely be a competitive election, as the district is considered a battleground.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, also announced in October that she will run for the Senate seat this year.

Commissioners from the six counties included in SD 16 will meet virtually at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to interview the Democratic Party's nominees and select a new senator.

Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Climate change affects Washington County, too

A deadly heat wave claimed lives in Washington County, while the Bootleg Fire grabbed national headlines.The pandemic isn't the only global event that shaped the course of 2021 here in Oregon. Climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions — especially carbon dioxide and methane, which together account for 90% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — has brought hotter summers and more bitter winters to the West Coast. Those emissions mean more of the Sun's radiation is trapped in Earth's atmosphere, rather than bouncing back into space, than was the case before the...
Portland Tribune

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers. The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Former state Rep. Deborah Boone seeks to fill vacated Senate seat

Boone seeks the Senate District 16 seat that was left open last week by Betsy Johnson. Deborah Boone, a Democrat with a political history stretching from her days as a Clatsop County commissioner to the Oregon Legislature in Salem, says she wants to fill the Senate District 16 seat that has been vacated by Betsy Johnson. After serving for nearly 21 years as a Democrat in the Oregon Legislature, Johnson, who was known as a moderate Democrat, announced in October she is running for governor as an unaffiliated candidate. Johnson resigned last Wednesday, Dec. 15, to focus on her...
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Melissa Busch to seek Oregon Senate District 16 appointment

Already a candidate for Betsy Johnson's seat, Busch wants to be considered for the vacancy left by her resignation.Warren Democrat Melissa Busch, who is running for Oregon State Senate next year, will seek to enter office ahead of schedule. Busch announced Wednesday, Dec. 15, that she wants to be considered for appointment to the Senate District 16 seat vacated by Betsy Johnson. Johnson is stepping down, effective Wednesday night, to focus on her campaign for governor. Busch, a home health nurse, announced her candidacy for SD 16 in November. "As our next state senator, I will lead with care and...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Betsy Johnson to resign Senate seat to focus on run for governor

Betsy Johnson has announced plans to step down from the Oregon State Senate to focus on her run for governor.Betsy Johnson says she will leave her seat in the Oregon Senate early to focus on her run for governor. Johnson's resignation will be effective Wednesday, Dec. 15, she said in a video message shared Tuesday. The longtime lawmaker from the Scappoose area launched her campaign for governor in October. Although Johnson was elected to the Senate as a Democrat, she is running for governor as an unaffiliated candidate, dropping her affiliation with the Democratic Party. "It's so clear Oregonians want...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Kathryn Harrington accused of â€˜explosive tendenciesâ€™ toward staff

Washington County paid out over $70,000 to settle with the county chair's former chief of staff this fall.A KOIN 6 News investigation found Washington County is paying out thousands of dollars after its top elected leader, Kathryn Harrington, is accused of creating a "toxic work environment." Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, and also reviewed by Pamplin Media Group, from Harrington's time as Washington County chair as well as her previous tenure on the Metro Council allege that Harrington shouted at, insulted and in some cases humiliated employees in front of colleagues. Harrington's alleged behavior escalated to the point where,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

