Madras, OR

Memory Care and Your Loved One

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

This article brought to you courtesy of Chinook Place Memory Care and Assisted Living, Madras Pioneer Insider Senior Living Expert.

It can be difficult to care for a senior with Alzheimer's or other memory related illnesses. These conditions require a structured environment that many of us are unable to provide at home. An ideal environment brings together the comforts of home, a familiar routine and a safe place with 24-hour care to deal with symptoms like wandering, depression, anxiety, agitation and loneliness.

Memory Care facilities like Chinook Place provide a comforting environment that reinforces seniors memories through connection to loved ones, everyday activities, active socialization, and proven memory-related therapies. Chinook Place is designed to support people with memory issues specific daily living needs by providing familiar and soothing routines in a safe and supported way, as well as a library, community room, and outdoor visiting areas.

Our staff meets with the patient's family monthly to address their needs and concerns, giving patients a voice in their treatment and a way to voice their desires. Chinook Places also has nursery and changing areas as needed, outdoor gardening areas, workshops with safe tools and suitable tools and clearly labeled signage and directions throughout the facility. Chinook Places has an active nurse call system, access to a phone, and social programming that includes live entertainment. All of these are designed to help your loved ones live their best life for as long as possible.

At Chinook Place, we're always working towards expanding the range of effective tools for reaching dementia patients and helping them reconnect with their memories.

Chinook Place Memory Care and Assisted Living

470 N.E. Oak Street

Madras, OR 97741

541-325-7888

http://www.caringplaces.com

