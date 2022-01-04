ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

By Mark Miller
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPl4V_0dcgwk0600 Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate.

Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment.

A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five other counties of which SD 16 includes parts — will be choosing between Rachel Armitage, Melissa Busch and Nadia Gardner to become the district's new state senator.

All three candidates are political newcomers.

Armitage is a former legislative aide who now works at Reed College in Portland. She also chairs the Womxn's Caucus for the Democratic Party of Oregon. She lives in Warren.

Busch was the first Democrat to announce she would run for SD 16 after then-Sen. Betsy Johnson said in October she would run for governor instead of re-election to the Senate. A home health nurse, she also resides in Warren.

Gardner is a conservation consultant who lives in Arch Cape. She currently chairs Clatsop County's planning commission, representing the southwest coastal part of the county.

County commissioners need to appoint a senator to fill out the remainder of Johnson's term. Johnson resigned in December, saying she wanted to focus on running for governor and that the district deserves a full-time senator.

Other Democrats had publicly expressed interest in the appointment, including former state Rep. Deborah Boone of Hamlet and educator Robby Backus of Scappoose. While Democratic Party precinct committee people could have nominated up to five candidates for the appointment, they chose to nominate the minimum three for county commissioners to consider.

SD 16 is a sprawling district that takes in all of Columbia County and Clatsop County, as well as parts of Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties, plus a tiny piece of Yamhill County in the Gaston area. Johnson represented the district from 2005 to 2021.

While Johnson has left the Democratic Party, since she was last elected in 2018 as a registered Democrat, state law requires that county commissioners name a Democrat to replace her in the Senate.

The appointed senator will serve out the remainder of Johnson's term. A new senator will be elected in November in what will likely be a competitive election, as the district is considered a battleground.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, also announced in October that she will run for the Senate seat this year.

Commissioners from the six counties included in SD 16 will meet virtually at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to interview the Democratic Party's nominees and select a new senator.

Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30, 2021

News-Times readers write in to support Ralph Brown, urge more care with COVID-19, and more.Run for Ralph this weekend Ralph Brown is an avid runner and race organizer who started the annual Oregon Road Runners Club "Y2K Run" in 1986. The race has been going strong every New Year's Day since, and this year's run is dedicated to Ralph, with proceeds going to assist in the search for him. I encourage everyone to come out to run, walk, or show support for runners, honor Ralph, and raise awareness about his missing person's case and the benefits of a strong Silver...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County schools roll with the changes

Students and teachers started the year in remote learning and end it fully in-person.While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning." Campuses remained shut, classroom desks and equipment still gathering dust, bleachers silent and empty. It had been that way since March 2020, and it remained that way until this past March and April. In January, Pamplin Media Group reported on the experience of one teacher in the Banks School District — an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard.The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said and done, almost 1 ton of food — everything from large sacks of rice to nutrition bars to cooking oil — was collected and delivered to Tigard's Muslim Educational Trust on Monday, Dec. 20. Those who helped deliver the goods and unload a box truck full of the foodstuffs included...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County family wins two Oregon Farm Bureau awards

Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father, Larry Duyck, was also honored.A Washington County family farm brought home a pair of individual awards at the Oregon Farm Bureau Convention earlier this month. Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father Larry Duyck won the Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. "I'm the fourth generation on our family farm in Roy. I've worked every summer of my life, except one teaching summer camp in South Korea. Even when I was teaching full-time, I would still work for the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove decides on American Rescue Plan Act funds

The Forest Grove City Council approved a plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on small businesses, housing and homeless services.The Forest Grove City Council has approved a plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on small businesses, housing and homeless services. Forest Grove received over $2.8 million in federal funds in August. It incorporated most of the infusion into its yearly budget except for about $560,000. The council voted unanimously earlier this month to break up that leftover pot between small business grants, West Tuality Habitat for Humanity and the Forest Grove Foundation. "This is...
FOREST GROVE, OR
