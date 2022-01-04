ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

By Karen Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPY5G_0dcgwiEe00 Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered system

In this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover.

I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues.

How did we become a country that cares so little about its people that we allow them to forgo medical treatment and medications unless they have the substantial income needed to take care of themselves? It started with a concerted effort in the 1960s (and continues today) to define as "socialism" a universal health care system that all other industrialized countries have.

We need a simple system that treats everyone fairly and provides the care we all deserve. On a state level, Health Care for All Oregon is actively working to pass legislation that will create a publicly funded, privately delivered health care system that will cover everyone, regardless of their income, age or employment status.

I want everyone to have good health care and I am inviting you to join Health Care for All (hcao.org) to support our efforts.

Everyone in, nobody out!

Karen Baker of Oregon City is the co-chair of the Clackamas County chapter of Health Care for All Oregon, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for statewide and federal publicly funded care.

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials sayCOVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities. Between Dec. 13 and Jan. 4, 3,500 new COVID cases and 29 new deaths were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,419 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Jan. 6. Public Health Director Philip...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expand. Clackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including...
Canby Herald

Council talks parks bathrooms

The Community Park bathroom is nearly 50 years old and as the city's population has grown, so has use of that facilityDuring the Wednesday Canby City Council meeting, Councilor Christopher Bangs brought bathrooms to the forefront of the discussion. The public restrooms at Community Park, he said, are turning 50 years old next year and are long overdue for an update. They're still sporting stainless steel, seatless toilets and an outdated septic system that is upstream of the input for Canby Utility's water treatment plant. Bangs noted that over the summer, thousands of people were using the park...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Canby Herald

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

NWREC set to open again

Roughly 21 months after closing to the general public due to the pandemic, the Aurora facility ready to re-open. After 21 months, the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora is re-opening to the public on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. "It has been a long road," NWREC Director Mike...
AURORA, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Covid
Portland Tribune

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state. Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County officials express commutations concerns

Canby, Molalla mayors sign off on a letter to the governor about commuted sentences for those convicted of violent crimes. State Rep, Christine Drazan of Canby wrote a letter on behalf of 12 Clackamas County officials to Governor Kate Brown denouncing her decision to commute prison sentences of individuals who committed violent crimes such as assault, rape and murder as teenagers.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Canby Herald

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Canby Council ponders new ARPA funds

Top priorities for $3.98 million included disaster preparedness and infrastructure improvements. Canby City Councilors met Dec. 15 for their final work session of 2021. During the meeting, City Administrator Scott Archer presented information to the council regarding the American Rescue Plan Act. The act, which President Biden signed into law in March of this year, included $350 billion to eligible state, local, territorial and Tribal governments.
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Canby teacher awarded grant

Kris Troha is only grant recipient in the Pacific Northwest and will get to use Vernier data collection tech. Canby High School's Kris Troha was recently named a recipient of a Vernier Software & Technology 40th Anniversary grant. Each of the 40 grantees — who were selected from more than...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Pamplin Media Group partners with journalism students

Consider making end-of-year gift to Clackamas Community College Foundation to boost efforts of interns to work at professional newspapers. Readers of this newspaper have an opportunity to make tax-deductible, end-of-year gifts to the Clackamas Community College Foundation, providing CCC students with more opportunities to begin careers in professional journalism. Though...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Doctors should not be penalized for prescribing opioid alternatives

The opioid addiction crises has impacted every community in Oregon. Congress has a way to help stop the surge in overdoses.The terrible pain caused by the opioid crisis has reached every community in our state â€“ and our country. So many of us have heard from Oregonians whose loved ones died from an opioid overdose after struggling with addiction—all because they filled an opioid prescription. And our nation's overdose death rate soared to record highs during the coronavirus public health emergency. Preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control in August show that fatal drug overdose in...
HEALTH
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
34
Followers
801
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy