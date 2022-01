LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Bucknell women's basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 62-42 win over Loyola on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison (10-4, 1-2 PL) notched their first conference win of the season with strong all-around team play, holding the Greyhounds (3-9, 0-2 PL) to 18-for-46 (39.1%) shooting and forcing 17 turnovers, while assisting on 18 of their own 22 made buckets and shooting 8-for-22 (36.4%) from behind the arc.

