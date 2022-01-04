ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

COVID outbreak among students at Stanford University

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

STANFORD (KRON) – 136 Stanford students have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week.

100 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Stanford is using rapid antigen tests to quickly test students who return to campus from winter break.

Campus officials say as of yesterday afternoon, students who tested positive are isolating in student housing.

Most of them tested positive with rapid tests over the weekend, and the others were on campus over break and tested before the weekend.

At least 95% of those who tested have been vaccinated.

Classes at Stanford began yesterday online, and that will continue the first two weeks of winter quarter.

Students will resume in person classes the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18th.

Students are being asked to take a COVID-19 test before going back to campus.

This post holiday outbreak is causing a spike in the Universities positivity rate in the last seven days.

Stanford is strongly encouraging students to get the COVID booster before returning to campus for the winter quarter in person classes.

Eligible students are required to show proof of the booster shot by January 31st unless they have an approved exemption.

Stanford health officials believe more positive cases will pop up as more students arrive back to campus from break.

