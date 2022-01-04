Norwich police looking for suspects who stole pickup

NORWICH, NY – New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects accused of stealing a pickup truck.

On December 31st at 3pm, the truck was parked outside of the Walmart Garden Center in Norwich, as the elderly owner had gone inside.

When the owner returned, they noticed their truck was missing.

State Troopers discovered the truck on Sunday in the town of McDonough, after someone saw it parked near Hoben and North Tyner Road.

Police say the truck appeared to have run out of gas.

If you have any information about this case, or if these individuals look familiar to you, you should call 607-334-3296 and reference case 10625050.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.