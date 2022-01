At about 11:00 AM on Friday January 7, 2022, members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class 61-21 were officially sworn in as Boston Police Officers during a graduation ceremony held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston’s Seaport District. The newly appointed eighty-seven BPD Officers stood proudly in front of family and friends as they took their solemn oath to join the ranks of Boston’s Finest, the oldest police department in the nation, with their eyes set on the future of community policing within our neighborhoods across the City of Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO