The 907: Our favorite winter activities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring these short and cold winter days, it’s so important to find activities you enjoy. Here are our favorites:. • You can find...

thealaska100.com

Park Record

Tom Kelly: Holiday memories with the family

It was a blustery day at Deer Valley. The winds were howling. Snow was just dumping from the heavens. Our bus up to Silver Lake was delayed. Most of the lifts were on wind hold. Fortunately, holiday guests were sleeping in late. For a while, Quincy Express was the only option. But we made memories.
PARK CITY, UT
NPR

Our Favorite Things, Short Wave-style

It's "My Favorite Things" Week on Short Wave! Through December 30th, we'll dive into our archive to bring y'all some of our personal faves — including behind-the-scenes stories from the team. First up, a throwback from November 2019: Imagine having your Thanksgiving meal in microgravity? That's the reality for...
Design Milk

Our 10 Favorite Brand Spotlights of 2021

AZIO (pronounced ay-zee-oh) is an LA-based keyboard brand that designs unique, modern keyboards that transcend the look and feel of conventional workspace tech. Of AZIO’s extensive catalog of ingeniously engineered keyboards, the Retro Compact Keyboard has proven itself a Design Milk favorite and tech editor pick this year. Beyond their statement-making aesthetic, the retro keyboards capture the same tactile satisfaction of old-school typewriters, in a modern high-tech package.
boothbayregister.com

Winter gear rentals at HVNC

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 8, all are invited to come try out Nordic skiing, fat tire biking and snowshoeing at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. With gear in sizes for all members of the family, these affordable rentals are a great way to explore new sports without having to invest in the equipment right away.
JEFFERSON, ME
Midland Daily News

City forest to open for winter activities in Midland

The City Forest opening marks the local winter season for Midlanders' favorite winter activities. In winter, City Forest offers a groomed and illuminated sledding hill; a large outdoor ice rink; 7.5 miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing; toboggan runs; and a chalet with concessions and sled, ski, or skate rentals available.
MIDLAND, MI
KING-5

These activities and places are perfect for winter in Washington

From skiing to hiking, here's a look at all the wonderful winter adventures you can have in Washington. Plus, cozy cafes and places to play. #k5evening. EDITOR'S NOTE: This segment was shot prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's a Yeti at the top of Mission Ridge. Or a Sasquatch. It...
Tree Hugger

Winter Garden Activities That the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Many people really only use their gardens and backyards during the summer months. But we should all get outdoors as often as we can. So it is worth making the effort to spend time in our gardens even when the weather may leave something to be desired. Here are some...
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Outdoor Activities In Manchester, Vermont During Winter

Manchester is a village in southern Vermont and one of the most charming towns, easily drivable from New York and Boston. The sidewalks are marble because, in the 1800s, the local quarry had great stone stores. The sidewalks are still in place today. The history is palpable as you stroll through the streets where the Marsh Tavern once stood. It’s now the gorgeous Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. Still, it was the site where American Revolutionaries known as the Green Mountain Boys plotted to fight against the British. As you survey the landscape, you’ll see Mt. Equinox rising 3,800 feet behind the resort, the tallest peak in the Taconic Range. The Equinox Preservation Trust protects the land and Mt. Equinox. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors in any season. Activities like hiking, mountain biking, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing are open to the public in winter.
thealaska100.com

Our guide to the perfect Fairbanks winter weekend getaway

New year, new trip idea! Start 2022 with a winter weekend getaway to the Golden Heart City. Here are our picks for your next (or first) visit to Fairbanks:. Day 1: Start your day with coffee from McCafferty’s. After exploring downtown, visit the University of Alaska Museum of the North to witness the “Into the Wild” bus and more essential Alaska history.
Morning Sun

Snow Snake offers variety of activities during the winter season

As the winter weather picks up, business has also picked up Snow Snake Ski & Golf. Snow Snake is a business from Harrison that offers multiple outdoor activities throughout the year. Skiing, snow boarding, snow tubing, golf, and zip lining among other activities are available at the hill. During the...
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Son’s 16th birthday a time to reflect on our favorite activities through the years

Being somewhere between a “drive-by” birthday celebration and a “room full of aerosols” birthday makes celebrating your baby turning 16 weirder than it already is. No one but me is surprised that I am having the mushiest pangs of nostalgia about this milestone, which feels less like a milestone due to COVID and also because of his disinterest in driving thus far. The little things have been taking place of the parties and worry about solo car trips. Things like the hours spent in his room, the big change in the types of presents requested, and that he needs to lean down a bit to hug me.
bridalmusings.com

Best Of BM 2021: Our Favorite Wedding Inspiration

Garden parties, exotic destinations, colorful wedding dresses & evolving cultural traditions – 2021 was a year of abundant color & renewed celebrations. Put together by the most talented wedding vendors from around the world, each week of 2021 has been filled with top-notch wedding inspiration. Across our Instagram &...
tahoesouth.com

Our Favorite #TahoeSouth Instagram Photos from 2021

Happy New Year to all! The Tahoe South team struggled to find the best images from this past year, there were so many good ones! We had so much fun going through all of #TahoeSouth IG images, you guys truly living it up in Tahoe South. Enjoy our Top 10...
94.9 HOM

Your Dog’s Missing Out If You’re Not Trying Skijoring In Maine This Winter

Get out and have some fun in the snow this winter with this fun wintertime activity that includes your pooch. The wintertime activity of skijoring is a strange-sounding name but merges cross country skiing and being pulled by a dog or a horse dog. So, basically, you are being pulled by a strong animal while you cross country ski.
rossford.com

How to care for birds that visit your yard this winter

The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh snow on the ground can make for aweinspiring landscapes, the absence of greenery amid the starkness of winter poses challenges for animals that do not ride out winter in a state of hibernation. Red-winged crossbills, snow buntings, bohemian waxwings, evening grosbeaks, and cardinals are some of the bird…
shorelineareanews.com

Feeding hummingbirds during winter freeze

Jan Hansen says "My responsibility is to keep this guy's beverage from freezing." Christine Southwick discussed this in a previous For The Birds column:. Remember your hummer friends too: In cold weather, full hummingbird feeders don’t freeze above 28°F. Colder than 28F, bring feeders in after dark, and put out again at first light.
theknot.com

Our Favorite 49th Anniversary Gifts

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Know a couple that's only one year shy of their 50th wedding anniversary? Or are you part of one? There's a huge milestone coming up, but being married for 49 years is an accomplishment in its own right! So be sure to honor the special occasion with a gift they'll love. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite 49-year anniversary gifts for you to use as inspiration if you're not sure what to give this year.
The Nevada Independent

Best of The Indy: Our favorite photos from 2021

It was a year filled with wild expectations before it even began. After the pandemic emerged in 2020, people around the world looked to the change in calendar year as sign of better things to come. COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of factories and into people's arms, giving hope that the world could start to contain the highly transmissible virus that had sickened and killed far too many.
