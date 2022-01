One of the best ways to jump-start a new career is to learn as much as you can about the industry you want to join. There are many industries out there that offer many career options, so it pays to take advantage of them. If you have a background in a particular field, you can learn from it. If you don't have any work experience in that field, try volunteering or shadowing someone in it. You can even take advantage of your sick days or vacation days to observe. You can also try consulting or freelancing.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO