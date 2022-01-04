ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitalizations up but not as much as during last COVID spike, Cooper says

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force gave updates on COVID-19 at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Secretary Kody Kinsley said the state set a single day record for COVID-19 with 19,620 cases. There was also a record number of tests done with...

deadlinedetroit.com

Covid hospitalizations of Michigan teens and kids spike this month

The number of children and teens hospitalized for Covid has risen nationwide in December, and figures posted Wednesday show that trend in Southeast Michigan and statewide. Seventy-eight young patients with confirmed or suspected pandemic infections are in Michigan hospitals today, according to the state health department. That's up from 52 on Dec. 20 -- a 50% jump in just nine days. (Pediatric patients range from babies to 18-year-olds.)
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
my40.tv

COVID-19 patients not numerous as last year, Mission Hospital official says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, Mission Hospital chief medical officer Dr. William Hathaway said the hospital isn't anywhere close to the peak numbers staff saw months ago. COVID-19 patients not numerous as last year, Mission Hospital official says. On Wednesday morning,...
