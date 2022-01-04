ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Carolina trooper accidentally kills brother who was responding to traffic stop, authorities say

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLF3F_0dcgouIS00

A North Carolina trooper has been killed in an apparent accident involving his trooper brother who was responding to a traffic stop , according to authorities.

John S Horton, the North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was killed on Monday, had been waiting for his brother James N Horton to arrive at the scene of a traffic stop at about 9pm in Rutherford County when he was struck.

The responding trooper, authorities said in a press release, lost control of his vehicle and hit his brother’s car and a motorcyclist who had been detained on High Shoals Church Road, roughly four miles southwest of Mooresboro.

While the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Horton was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he later died, as WSOC-TV reported.

James Horton was meanwhile treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L Johnson Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol in North Carolina.

“For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reportedly investigating the collision and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is also assisting.

Comments / 8

Related
WYFF4.com

Deputies find three missing North Carolina kids

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for three kids in North Carolina. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, 11, Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Jr., 14, and Jayden Lawrence Braddy, 9. Officials said they found them through a phone tip. The...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wbtw.com

5 charged with impersonating police officers to search motel rooms in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have charged five people they suspect went to a motel looking for someone while claiming to be Gastonia Police officers. According to GPD, officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday to a motel in the 1400 block of East Franklin Avenue for a possible burglary in progress by five suspects claiming to be police officers.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#High Shoals Church Road#Wsoc Tv#The State Highway Patrol
wbtw.com

North Carolina police recover over 70 packages after FedEx driver charged with dumping them in the woods

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville FedEx driver is facing charges after Greenville Police officials said he dumped packages in the woods instead of delivering them. Police said on Dec. 6 they were dispatched to 3317 E. 10th St., in reference to suspicious activity. A caller told police she witnessed a Fed-Ex truck dump a load of packages in the parking lot and throw the boxes into a nearby wooded area, according to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots 15-year-old son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. Deputies and emergency services were called to Haw Branch Road for a report of an accidental shooting. That’s where deputies found a 15-year-old boy being treated by EMS for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Former North Carolina deputy charged with assault

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after authorities said he attacked a woman. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Daniel Damian McPherson, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female by Davie County Sheriff’s Office. McPherson had been working for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSFA

Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray Media) - The 15-year-old son of a Jacksonville, North Carolina police officer has died after being shot last Monday at a home in Onslow County. The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Information released last week by authorities said the police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state trooper in Rutherford County has died after his brother, who is also a state trooper, crashed into him during a traffic stop. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 p.m. Monday night during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

16-year-old killed in head-on crash, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people, including a 16-year-old, were killed in a head-on crash in Iredell County Monday morning, state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Highway 90 near Lippard Farm Road a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. When state troopers got to the scene, they found a 2007 Infiniti G35 was traveling west when the driver lost control, crossed the centerline and hit a box truck head-on.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy