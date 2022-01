NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID guidelines constantly changing, experts are trying to unmask the confusion. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to health experts and patients still figuring out the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Kelsey Perkins tested positive right before the holidays. “I actually was supposed to fly to Michigan the day after I got the positive test to go see family, so I was super, super upset. I had to miss Christmas,” she said. Then, eight days into her quarantine, the CDC changed the guidelines from 10 days to five. Click here for the latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO