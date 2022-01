The days of “going remote” appear to be over in Connecticut schools following significant changes to COVID-19 protocols announced this week by state and federal officials. Under the guidance, introduced by the U.S. Center for Disease Control, CDC, and the Connecticut Department of Health and Department of Education, local health and school districts no longer have the authority to call remote learning, with only the governor allowed to do such by way of an emergency executive order. If school is canceled due to an outbreak, or for any reason, the day must be made up in June.

