New computational workflow for analyzing gene expression in single cells reveals potential drug targets to treat atherosclerosis

By University of Chicago Medical Center
 1 day ago

Newswise — Researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine have found new potential drug targets to treat atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease by developing and implementing a new single-cell sequencing workflow that could improve upon those currently in use. The approach will make it easier for other scientists to analyze single-cell...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
thedallasnews.net

Study finds experimental gene therapy reverses sickle cell disease for years

New York [US], December 27 (ANI): According to a study, a single dose restored blood cells to their normal shape and eliminated the most serious complication of sickle cell disease for at least three years in some patients. The research has been published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'.
CANCER
Neuroscience News

Research That Potentially Links Autism and Brain-Gut Microbiome

Summary: A new review of almost 200 publications suggests the gut microbiota may play a critical role in modulating brain function, social behavior and other symptoms of autism. Source: USC. A new scoping review of nearly 200 publications covering the relationships between autism spectrum disorder and the brain–gut–microbiome system was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Psychedelic Drug From Magic Mushrooms – Psilocybin – Can Be Safely Administered With No Detrimental Effects in Healthy People

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, in partnership with COMPASS Pathways, has established that psilocybin can be safely administered at doses of either 10mg or 25mg to up to six participants simultaneously. The research, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology,...
SCIENCE
wvxu.org

First sickle cell patient treated with CRISPR gene-editing still thriving

For more than a year, Victoria Gray's life had been transformed. Gone were the sudden attacks of horrible pain that had tortured her all her life. Gone was the devastating fatigue that had left her helpless to care for herself or her kids. Gone were the nightmarish nights in the emergency room getting blood transfusions and powerful pain medication.
CINCINNATI, OH
Newswise

Researchers identify biomarker for depression, antidepressant response

Newswise — Researchers are one step closer to developing a blood test that provides a simple biochemical hallmark for depression and reveals the efficacy of drug therapy in individual patients. Published in a new proof of concept study, researchers led by Mark Rasenick, University of Illinois Chicago distinguished professor...
HEALTH
Newswise

SmartFlareTM is a reliable method for assessing mRNA expression in single neural stem cells

One of the most challenging tasks of modern biology concerns the real-time tracking and quantification of mRNA expression in living cells. On this matter, a novel platform called SmartFlareTM has taken advantage of fluorophore-linked nanoconstructs for targeting RNA transcripts. Although fluorescence emission does not account for the spatial mRNA distribution, NanoFlare technology has grown a range of theranostic applications starting from detecting biomarkers related to diseases, such as cancer, neurodegenerative pathologies or embryonic developmental disorders.
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

A new drug to treat covid could create a breeding ground for mutant viruses

Michael Z. Lin is a medical doctor and an associate professor of bioengineering and neurobiology at Stanford University. He conducts research on RNA viruses, including the development of antiviral drugs for covid-19. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration made what may be the most momentous drug-approval decision in its history: Itgranted emergency-use authorization for Merck’s molnupiravir to treat covid-19. This approval is significant not because molnupiravir is an especially good drug, but because it is a rather ineffective and dangerous one. In particular, molnupiravir might create new variants of SARS-CoV-2 that evade immunity and prolong the pandemic.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Top 5 Single-cell Genomics Papers of 2021

A look back at some exciting papers this year in the age of Big Data. In the age of Big Data in biology, data science and machine learning have flourished and benefitted from their interdisciplinary application to biology. 2021 in particular has been a great year for single-cell genomics, a still nascent field that applies concepts from data science to making sense of high-dimensional biological data at the resolution of a single cell. As a graduate student in this discipline, I read a lot of papers to stay up to date on the literature (and still have a large reading list to catch up on!), and thought I would share what have been some of the best papers I’ve read this year.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Strategies to improve regenerative potential of mesenchymal stem cells

In the last few decades, stem cell-based therapies have gained attention worldwide for various diseases and disorders. Adult stem cells, particularly mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), are preferred due to their significant regenerative potential in cellular therapies and are currently involved in hundreds of clinical trials. Although MSCs have high self-renewal as well as differentiation potential, such abilities are compromised with “advanced age” and “disease status” of the donor. Similarly, cell-based therapies require high cell number for clinical applications that often require in vitro expansion of cells. It is pertinent to note that aged individuals are the main segment of population for stem cell-based therapies, however; autologous use of stem cells for such patients (aged and diseased) does not seem to give optimal results due to their compromised potential. In vitro expansion to obtain large numbers of cells also negatively affects the regenerative potential of MSCs. It is therefore essential to improve the regenerative potential of stem cells compromised due to “in vitro expansion”, “donor age” and “donor disease status” for their successful autologous use. The current review has been organized to address the age and disease depleted function of resident adult stem cells, and the strategies to improve their potential. To combat the problem of decline in the regenerative potential of cells, this review focuses on the strategies that manipulate the cell environment such as hypoxia, heat shock, caloric restriction and preconditioning with different factors.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Approach to Gene Therapy: Prime Editing System Inserts Entire Genes in Human Cells

A CRISPR-based gene editing technique called twin prime editing could be a new and safer approach to gene therapy. Researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new version of prime editing that can install or swap out gene-sized DNA sequences. First developed in 2019, prime editing is a precise method of making a wide diversity of gene edits in human cells, including small substitutions, insertions, and deletions.
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Genetic Mutation Data Indicates Ovarian Cancer Risk

Through the created tissue, scientists can predict patients who may develop ovarian cancer, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecologic cancer deaths in the United States due to mild symptoms and difficult tumor detection. While the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is less than two percent for the general population, the estimated risk for individuals who carry a mutation in the BRCA-1 gene is between 35 and 70 percent.
CANCER
Newswise

First Time Genome Editing Made Possible on Cells Lining Blood Vessel Walls

Newswise — The lab of Youyang Zhao, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago developed a unique nanoparticle to deliver genome editing technology, including CRISPR/Cas9, to endothelial cells, which are cells that line blood vessel walls. This is the first time that vascular endothelial cells could be reached for genome editing, since the usual way to deliver CRISPR/Cas9 – through a virus – does not work for this cell type. Findings were published in the journal Cell Reports.
CANCER
Newswise

A systematic characterization of intrinsically formed microglia-like cells during retinal organoid differentiation.

Brain organoids differentiated from human induced pluripotent stem cells provide a unique opportunity to investigate the development, organization and connectivity of neurons in a complex cellular environment. However, organoids usually lack microglia, brain-resident immune cells which are both present in the early human embryonic brain and participate in neuronal circuit development. Here, we find that microglia innately develop in unguided retinal organoid differentiation between week 3 and 4 in 2.5D culture and appear later in floating, non-pigmented, 3D-cystic compartments. We enriched for cystic structures using a low-dosed BMP4 application and performed mass spectrometry, thus defining the protein composition of microglia-containing compartments. We found that cystic compartments expressed both mesenchymal and epithelial markers with microglia enriched in the mesenchymal region. Interestingly, microglia-like cells started to express the border-associated macrophage marker CD163. The preferential localization of human microglia to a mesenchymal compartment provides insight into the behavior and migration of microglia. The model will ultimately allow detailed study of these enigmatic cells and how they enter and distribute within the human brain.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Expression of Snail, Insulin-like mRNA-binding Protein3 (IMP3) and Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1) as Diagnostic Markers in Clear Cell, Papillary and Chromophobe Variants of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Background: Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most prevalent malignancy of kidney. Snail is a zinc-finger transcription factor, associated with advanced tumor stage and poor prognosis of RCC. Insulin-like mRNA-binding protein3 (IMP3) immunopositivity predicts metastatic progression and patients’ survival in RCC. Aldehyde dehydrogenase 1(ALDH1) is a stem cell marker, expressed in many different solid tumors of bladder, pancreas, colon, and kidney. The present study aimed to assess the diagnostic value of Snail, IMP3, and ALDH1 expression in clear cell, papillary, and chromophobe variants of RCC.
CANCER

