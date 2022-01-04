'Tiger King' Joe Exotic to receive shorter prison sentence, endangered animals will be surrendered

Joe Exotic, featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” was convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against activist Carole Baskin in 2020.

An appeals court found that the prison time calculated for Exotic was inaccurate and now the zookeeper will be resentenced on Jan. 28.

Exotic has maintained his innocence and even asked for a pardon by former President Trump.

The zookeeper turned Netflix sensation Joe Exotic will face resentencing later this month after an appeals court found that an earlier court applied a range of prison time that was too high.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July that the advisory sentencing range used in Exotic’s case should have been 17.5 years to 21 years and 10 months, according to NBC News. Instead, a range of 22 years to 27 years of prison time was used.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted in January 2020 of hiring people to kill Carole Baskin twice, an animal rights activist who had criticized him and sued his business. He was also convicted of nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

The appeals court upheld his convictions, and the resentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 28.

When Maldonado-Passage’s sentencing range was initially being calculated, the two murder-for-hire counts should have been grouped together, as they maintain the same goal, which was the murder of Baskin, according to NBC.

By not grouping the two convictions together, the sentencing range was pushed up to a maximum of 27 years of prison time.

The Department of Justice also announced this week that Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, the couple who took over Maldonado-Passage’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, had been permanently banned from exhibiting animals. The couple also agreed to legally abandon their rights to an additional 41 animals covered by the Animal Welfare Act.

Since his case began two years ago, Maldonado-Passage has maintained he is innocent and even requested a pardon by former President Trump, which was denied.

In November of last year, Maldonado-Passage also announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

