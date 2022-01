The penultimate game of the FBS college football season turned out to be a snooze-fest. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn got loose to the tune of 146 rushing yards and four total touchdowns -- three rushing, one receiving -- in a stellar performance for the consensus All-American. Yes, this was a blowout, but there was still plenty of intrigue, particularly on the LSU side. Interim coach Brad Davis had just 38 scholarship players on the sideline, none of whom were quarterbacks. Senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin took the snaps and completed 64% of his passes, tossed three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO