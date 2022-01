While I am not a proponent of drinking and driving. I am a proponent of enjoying beverages in the vicinity of your own home. Since many people like to partake in spirits as we go into the new year. I wanted to try and do my part to give you a couple of spots that are very good when it comes to the frozen daiquiris here in Lake Charles. These are merely the places that I have tried and I can't speak on someone else's personal take, only the ones that I frequented and love going to.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO