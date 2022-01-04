ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

By Reuters
 4 days ago
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers.

The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.

The company reported a 30.2% drop in U.S. vehicle sales for December.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Reuters

Reuters

