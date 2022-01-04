ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Lauderdale County Coroner George ‘Butch’ Tucker to appear before judge January 6

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thGLY_0dcgc20z00

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A status conference to discuss the upcoming trial of Lauderdale County Coroner George “Butch” Tucker is set for Thursday, January 6 at 9 a.m.

Tucker is facing impeachment after a Lauderdale County grand jury decided he neglected his duties, following several allegations from families regarding their loved one’s toxicology results and death certificates.

Walmart asks court to throw out $2.1m verdict in shoplifting arrest case

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said his office started investigating the coroner because of those complaints.

In the complaint filed with the court, several families allege Tucker either failed to take blood samples, failed to send the samples to the state department of forensics, or lied about the reason for delays in death certificates.

According to Alabama state law, once an impeachment case is sent to circuit court it takes precedence and priority over all other court proceedings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

CEO of Dothan tourism company indicted on federal bank fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the CEO of Visit Dothan was indicted on federal bank fraud charges of an Iowa-based music festival. The indictment states that Aaron McCreight, who was CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR) in 2018, was involved in overseeing, planning, and loans related to a music festival called Newbo Evolve. According […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Lauderdale County, AL
Government
Lauderdale County, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Connolly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Shoplifting#Weather#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy