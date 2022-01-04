ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

SUV Tent Buyer's Guide: Another Must-Have for Road Trips

MotorTrend Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe camping/overlanding/living-on-the-lam craze is still red-hot. More and more, truck and SUV owners are heading off-road and into the deserts and backwoods of the world, spending days and sometimes weeks in the great outdoors. Their mission? Typically it's to have as much recreational fun as...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatingmag.com

2022 Boat Buyers Guide

Welcome to Boating’s 2022 Boat Buyers Guide! New boater? Allow us to be the first to welcome you to the water! You’ll find that Boating’s annual Boat Buyers Guide—while written by experienced boaters for experienced boaters—will prove invaluable to you too. This guide offers the information you need to compare dozens of boats in a variety of categories. Which fishing boat is more efficient than the other? Which watersports boat under 22 feet seats the most crew? (Hint: “Passengers” passively ride buses; your crew takes an active part in your boating fun!) Which pontoon boat comes with extra tubes, deck space or storage? What about fuel economy and towability? Will it fit in my garage on its trailer? The answers to these buying questions and more are yours for the reading. Our purpose with this guide is to give you greater confidence when shopping for a boat.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motor1.com

FlexCamp Off-Road, Winter-Ready Camping Trailer Looks Promising

If you're looking for a camping trailer that's compact and ready for off-roading, ICC Offroad may have something for you. The German outfitter has announced the FlexCamp – a winter-ready camping trailer concept. "Concept" is the operative word there.The FlexCamp was initially introduced in 2019 as a concept but...
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Bronco Goes Do-Nuts In Dealer’s Snow-Covered Parking Lot

We are in the heart of winter in the North Hemisphere and many US states are covered in snow, making roads slippery. Vehicles with all-wheel-drive and snow tires are less prone to sliding but the driver of a brand new two-door Ford Bronco thought otherwise and decided to do some donuts.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Road Trips#Camping#Tents#Vehicles#Suv Tent Buyer S Guide
MotorTrend Magazine

What Can We Fit in the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon?

After winning the 2020 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year award, we were eager to spend time with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and explore what it can carry in its bed. If you haven't caught the first two installments, ever since the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon won the 2020 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year award, we've been excited to spend more time in Jeep's first pickup since the Cherokee-based MJ Comanche ceased production in 1992. We checked just about every box in our Gladiator from the color-matched fenders and hardtop to the heated seats and the Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat paint job. The most important stuff—the 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, 4.0:1 transfer case, steel bumpers, red tow hooks, Fox shocks, steel rock sliders, and other assorted off-road gear—already came with the Rubicon package. We've put the truck to work ever since, starting with a week exploring the Utah backcountry during the 2021 Four Wheeler Overland Adventure. From there, the Gladiator has been a reliable road trip machine, a confident off-roader, and a sometimes surprising help when asked to move unwieldy items.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Four Wheeler SUV of the Year: Scoring Details

Our Four Wheeler SUV of the Year scoring method uses six weighted categories as the means for declaring a winner. The rundown is as follows: 30 percent Trail Performance (evaluating each vehicle's performance and off-road-centric features, such as traction aids, tires, and four-wheel-drive system operation in a specific off-highway environment); 20 percent Highway Performance (vehicle handling, ride quality, steering feel, NVH, etc. ); 15 percent Interior (instrumentation, ingress and egress, seat comfort, storage, appearance, stance, material choice); 10 percent Exterior (styling, appearance, and features); and 25 percent Empirical Data (acceleration, braking, and quarter-mile; RTI score, pricing, fuel economy, etc. ). These individual categories each contain a series of subsections to which each judge assigns a numerical value (with the exception of the Empirical category). All of the judges' votes are then tabulated, and total scoring is averaged and normalized.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

This Awesome Vintage Camper Is So Light That Any Car Could Tow It

Taking a road trip with a travel trailer is fun, but choices for trailers are pretty limited for those with smaller, less capable vehicles. Owners of a small car shouldn’t fret, because you can still hitch up to a vintage camper that weighs basically nothing. This 1964 Serro Scotty Sportsman is a pint-sized camper that weighs in at just 975 pounds.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

10 of the Best Sporty SUVs You Can Buy for 2022

SUVs have come a long way since the boxy, body-on-frame trucks they once were. Times have changed: There are now plenty of SUVs that can be described as fun to drive, and in fact it's getting tough to find an SUV that doesn't ride, handle, and accelerate as well as—if not better than—regular sedans and wagons from a decade ago. In short, it's no longer an either/or decision when it comes to buying an SUV. Now you can get agile performance and swift acceleration in a vehicle that can also haul your family and plenty of gear. Here are 10 of our favorite sporty SUVs, listed in alphabetical order.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

1993 Toyota Hilux Motorhome Is Ready For Rugged Camping Trips

OttoEx has carved out a niche of bringing interesting Japanese campers into the United States. This video highlights everything about a quite handsome 1993 Toyota Hilux Global Galaxy motorhome. This rig is an attractive, two-tone combination of cream white and light green. It has a solid front axle and dual...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Suzuki Jimny SUV Is A Combination Of Practicality And Utility

This Japanese SUV could be the next addition in your automotive stable for its utility and sporty interior styling. Japanese SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles in our time due to their incredible over-engineering, excellent reliability, and low price. While they are rarely the most potent cars or the most iconic, they always manage to get the job done with the kind of grace and can-do attitude that only a Japanese car can present. That makes these vehicles the perfect off roading SUVs due to their ability to accomplish virtually anything with the right wheel, tire, and suspension setup. As such, Japanese SUVs are the vehicle of choice for offroading legends, daily drivers, and teenagers alike. Luckily these cars like the ones mentioned above are abundant but the vehicle we aim to show you today is truly special. So what makes this car so unique?
CARS
Shropshire Star

Dacia launches new ‘mud wash’ to encourage off-roaders off road

The company says 40 per cent of 4×4 owners have never taken their car off-road. Dacia wants to encourage 4×4 owners to go on more adventures this year by launching a new ‘mud wash’. The free service will be offered to owners of any manufacturer’s 4×4...
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars for Under $10,000 That You Can Buy Right Now

Buying a used car is a great way to save money, even with the recent increase in prices. That’s because the fundamentals remain the same: New cars depreciate quickly during the first three to four years of ownership. This makes used cars a great value. Used-car prices have been...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Best New SUVs for Driving in Snow

Driving in snow can be irritating, especially if your vehicle isn’t equipped for winter weather. Driving during heavy snowfalls requires traction, ground clearance, and safety tech to protect vehicle occupants. Here are the three best new SUVs for driving in the snow. The Subaru Outback is built for dealing...
CARS
velillum.com

Should You Rent or Drive Your Car for Your Next Road Trip?

Traveling comfortably to any place is what everyone wants. Many people prefer road trips to enjoy the path. Every time, there are two options, i.e., renting a car or driving your car. Every person has his preference while going on a road trip. Compared to flights or trains, you need to spend more time in your vehicle to reach the destination. You have to sit with patience until you reach your destination.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
Derrick

CLASSIC CARS: 1967 Volkswagen Westfalia camper

Robert Storck says that, for as long as he can remember, his wife Misty has been intrigued by the size and shape of the early Microbus Volkswagens and hasn’t been reluctant about sharing her opinions of the bus with him. Volkswagen manufactured a wide variety of bus models all...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy