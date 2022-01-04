SUV Tent Buyer's Guide: Another Must-Have for Road Trips

Our Four Wheeler SUV of the Year scoring method uses six weighted categories as the means for declaring a winner. The rundown is as follows: 30 percent Trail Performance (evaluating each vehicle's performance and off-road-centric features, such as traction aids, tires, and four-wheel-drive system operation in a specific off-highway environment); 20 percent Highway Performance (vehicle handling, ride quality, steering feel, NVH, etc. ); 15 percent Interior (instrumentation, ingress and egress, seat comfort, storage, appearance, stance, material choice); 10 percent Exterior (styling, appearance, and features); and 25 percent Empirical Data (acceleration, braking, and quarter-mile; RTI score, pricing, fuel economy, etc. ). These individual categories each contain a series of subsections to which each judge assigns a numerical value (with the exception of the Empirical category). All of the judges' votes are then tabulated, and total scoring is averaged and normalized.
