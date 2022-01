Caroline Manzo and her family recently got all glammed up for a very special occasion. The entire Manzo'd with Children family rang in the new year together, which Caroline thankfully documented and shared several photos of from the big night on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Caroline aptly captioned one dapper pic featuring husband Al with sons Albie and Chris, "My beautiful, beautiful, men." Of course, Mama Manzo also had to give it up to the ladies in her family in another snap showing herself prettily posing in between daughter Lauren Manzo Scalia and Albie's girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco.

