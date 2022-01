Clasado Biosciences is stepping up its engagement in the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) by boosting its membership to executive board level, according to a press release. As part of the increased engagement, senior leadership at Clasado have been appointed to join GPA committees. CEO Per Rehné has joined the association Board; Dr. Frederic Narbel, VP of Sales B2B, has joined the GPA Communications committee as Vice-Chair and R&D Director; and Dr. Lucien Harthoorn has been appointed to the Science & Technical committee.

