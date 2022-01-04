ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coronavirus Cases Continue to Soar in Michigan

By Danny Stewart
 2 days ago
Michigan's COVID-19 cases are simply going through the roof. Michigan just hit a record seven day average of 12,442 reported cases of COVID-19. It's so bad right now that one out of a hundred people have tested positive for COVID-19. That's why so many students and staff members are staying home...

Michigan Man Captures Beauty of a Group of Eagles and Eaglets from Home

Imagine walking out your door only to be greeted by a majestic congregation of American Bald Eagles and their eaglets. The American Bald Eagle population has truly grown in the last decade. They are now frequently spotted across the state. At one time there were only about 30 pairs of bald eagles in Michigan. Estimates as of November 2021 put the population closer to 900 pairs of bald eagles in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Classic Michigan Salesmen, 1900-1940s

Probably most of us – at one time or another during our lives – did some kind of selling. When we were kids it could’ve been:. Services to shovel snow off sidewalks during snow days. Unwanted toy, record, or comic book to a friend. As an adult,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Paper Mill Ordered To Pay Fine For Fish Kill On Escanaba River

A paper mill operating in Escanaba, Michigan, has been ordered to nearly a quarter of a million dollars in fines for pollution violations involving the Escanaba River. Escanaba is a beautiful part of the Upper Penninsula but also the most industrialized of all the U.P. communities. With industry also comes waste, but where companies put their waste can also lead to trouble.
ESCANABA, MI
Michigan’s State Of The State Address Date Not Yet Set

The State of the State Address is a speech customarily given once each year by the governors of each of the states of the United States. Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has not yet set a date for her speech. It has not been determined if the address will be delivered remotely or in-person.
MICHIGAN STATE
Need Your Driveway Plowed? Michigan Born Business, QuickPlow Is The Uber of Snowplows

QuickPlow is hoping to change the way you get snow out of your driveway in Michigan this winter. I do the same thing every single year at the start of winter. When the snow starts to fall I tell myself that I don't need to hire a plow guy because I can shovel my driveway myself. I come up with a list of reasons why it's best if I just do it. The list usually includes getting good exercise and a handful of other lies I tell myself.
MICHIGAN STATE
Governor Whitmer Announces Michigan Youth Art Contest

If you have a budding artist in your family - this is a great opportunity to showcase that talent. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recently announced an art contest open to all Michigan students, grades K -12. According to WXYZ, Governor Whitmer is asking Michigan students to come up with...
MICHIGAN STATE
These are the 28 Best Places to Take Friends and Family When Visiting Lansing

Lansing is full of cool things to do, see, and eat. However, as a Lansing resident who sees and experiences them on a daily basis, it can be easy to understand how some things may be overlooked, or perhaps just forgotten about. That's why it's nice when someone new comes in to break us out of our routines and shake off the dust. Enter: visiting friends and family.
LANSING, MI
Vintage Photos of Ludington, 1900-1950

There's more to the town name of 'Ludington' than meets the eye... Sybil Ludington was just 16 years old when she alerted American troops of the oncoming British soldiers in 1777...one year after Paul Revere made his famous ride, doing the same. Her father was a colonel during the American...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Are You The One Holdout? Blackberrys To Stop Working January 4th

I write these words with much trepidation. If you own an own a classic (that's spelled: OLD) Blackberry, it will stop working on January 4th. This is the old OS (Operating System, as in 10-7.1 and older) If you own a Blackberry that runs Android software, you are golden, or at least not going to be out of a phone. But all Blackberrys on the old (non-Android) OS will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet, or make calls, even to 911.
CELL PHONES
Headed to Wharton Center at MSU in 2022? Bring This With You

On Saturday, MSU laid out new guidelines for anyone wishing to attend a ticketed event. Customers will need to show either proof of vaccination or negative test results. If customers decide to show a test, the test must be a PCR or a medically-administered rapid test stamped no more than 72 hours before the event.
COLLEGES
Students Will Start Spring Semester Remotely at MSU

It looks like students at Michigan State University will have a little longer break at home this year. Announced just today, December 31st, the Spring Semester will start remotely. In a letter from President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., students were notified that the decision had been made to start...
MICHIGAN STATE
