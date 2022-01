The Animal Pad was selected as one of five People’s Choice award winners in Petco Love and Bobs from Skechers’ Love Stories campaign. The organizations invited pet adopters to share how their animals have changed their lives, and 100 winners and five People’s Choice recipients were chosen out of thousands of entries. Each winner received a grant. The Animal Pad got an extra $10,000 on top of the initial $1,000 for its story about volunteer Melissa and rescue dog Oliver, who was found with a bullet lodged in his spine. When a foster for Oliver could not be found, Melissa stepped up and adopted him outright. Oliver has since become a therapy dog and now helps students transitioning back to in-person schooling.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO