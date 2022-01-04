Analysis: A Quick Look at Seahawks' 2022 Opponents

Much could change for the Seahawks in less than a year's time, or nothing at all. But whether the likes of Russell Wilson and/or Pete Carroll remain in the Pacific Northwest or not, there will be a group of 53 navy-and-action-green-clad men set to do battle for at least 17 Sundays once autumn returns.

With their heartbreaking 25-24 loss to the Bears last Sunday, which confirmed their first fourth-place finish in the NFC West since joining the division in 2002, they now know each and every team they'll encounter over the course of the 2022-23 regular season slate.

However, while their dead-last finish will lead to some presumably favorable matchups against their lowly counterparts in the NFC East, NFC North and AFC East, their total strength of schedule—barring Week 18 results—is actually higher than what they were initially met with in 2021 (.524). In fact, it would be their highest mark since 2016 (.543).

Here's how it all breaks down...

The NFC West

Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers

Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers

Tasked with climbing out of the NFC West cellar for the first time in franchise history, the Seahawks will have to play better football within their own division to make their way back to NFL relevancy. Though they were able to complete a season-sweep of the playoff-contending 49ers this season, they're currently 0-3 against the Rams and Cardinals with a Week 18 matchup versus the latter remaining. Such struggles cannot be repeated when it comes to facing the division's elite, or else it may be a death knell to those on the losing end.

The AFC West

Home: Raiders, Broncos

Away: Chiefs, Chargers

In 2022, the Seahawks will face all four teams from the AFC West, which may send three to the postseason this winter: the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders. On top of a daunting trip to Arrowhead Stadium—the one NFL venue that's long rivaled Lumen Field in sound—for a date with Patrick Mahomes and company, Seattle will also get its first look at Justin Herbert in L.A., then host a well-built Las Vegas team and a Denver squad that's anticipated to be in the speculated trade markets for both Wilson and Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Therefore, this could very well be a secondary gauntlet to overcome on the schedule.

The NFC South

Home: Falcons, Panthers

Away: Buccaneers, Saints

Though Tom Brady has helmed the Buccaneers' offense for two seasons now, the Seahawks have yet to face the seven-time Super Bowl champion in his new digs. Assuming the 44-year old, future Hall of Fame passer doesn't surprisingly call it a career beforehand, Seattle will finally get a crack at "Tampa Tom" when it travels to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since 2016. And, as if its away schedule could not get any tougher, a visit to the ever hostile Caesars Superdome is on the docket as well. For as favorable as the Seahawks' home slate appears to be, their season may ultimately be won or lost on the road in 2022.

The One-Offs

Home: Giants, Jets

Away: Lions

There is one benefit to the Seahawks' woes in 2021: it allows them to face their lowly, fourth-place counterparts in a trio of "one-off" matchups the following year. The Giants, Jets and Lions have combined for an abysmal record of 10-37-1 this season, with Seattle most recently handing Detroit a 51-29 blowout loss this past Sunday. While the outlooks of all three teams may vastly change in the coming months, these games, for now, look to offer a nice breather in between an onslaught of menacing matchups.