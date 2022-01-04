Dar Williams sits down for a chat, January 5

Dar Williams (pictured above) began her career out of college as stage manager for the Opera Company of Boston in 1990, but she moonlighted as a singer-songwriter on the New England coffeehouse circuit. By 1993, she had released her first album and has since evolved into one of the brightest voices in modern folk music. Her 12th studio album, I’ll Meet You Here, was recorded during the pandemic and the common thread of the songs is the need to meet life where it meets you. Williams performs Wednesday at Eddie’s Attic at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required when not eating or drinking. $36-$42.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO