ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dar Williams sits down for a chat, January 5

By Thank our sponsors
wtju.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDar Williams sat down for a chat at the end...

www.wtju.net

Comments / 0

Related
artsatl.org

What to see, do and hear: Dar Williams, Core Dance, Banksy and much more

Dar Williams (pictured above) began her career out of college as stage manager for the Opera Company of Boston in 1990, but she moonlighted as a singer-songwriter on the New England coffeehouse circuit. By 1993, she had released her first album and has since evolved into one of the brightest voices in modern folk music. Her 12th studio album, I’ll Meet You Here, was recorded during the pandemic and the common thread of the songs is the need to meet life where it meets you. Williams performs Wednesday at Eddie’s Attic at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required when not eating or drinking. $36-$42.
ATLANTA, GA
extratv

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Star Sally Ann Howes Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the British actress and singer fondly remembered internationally for her performance in the 1968 musical-fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," died December 19 at 91. No cause was specified. Born July 20, 1930, in London, into a show-biz family that included her variety star father Bobby Howes and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jones
Person
Dar Williams
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtju#Folk
thinktv.org

All Creatures Great and Small Returns for a Second Season

Described as “charming… ravishing (and) transportive” by the New York Times, All Creatures Great and Small returns for a second season on Sunday, January 9. With an acclaimed ensemble cast headed by Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, the seven new episodes tell heartwarming and humorous stories about a young vet and his surrogate family in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales of the 1930s.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

The Masked Singer has returned to our screens and viewers are already desperately trying to figure out who Mushroom is.Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during Saturday (1 January) night’s opening show, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.In her VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Jhené Aiko and Mila J Sit Down with Facebook and Billboard for a “Family Meal”

The sisters and artists discuss their roots, family, and AAPI heritage over some of their favorite Japanese dishes. “What are you?” is a phrase that gets tossed around a lot when you’re of mixed descent. There are times when those three words can be coated in venom, as if someone is placing the weight of suspicion on your entire family tree. Other times, though, that question comes from a place of pure—albeit clumsy—curiosity. It’s someone asking you about your past, your community, who you love.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Country star Mickey Guyton responds to racist Twitter troll: 'Bless your little heart'

Mickey Guyton has always been candid about being a Black woman in country music, never shying away from sharing the highs and lows of her career. The country singer shared one of the lows on her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8, showcasing the type of the negative comments that are sent her way. In her post, Guyton, 38, shared a screenshot of a racist message directed to her at Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
wtju.net

Country Spotlight on Colter Wall, January 6

Oliver the Kid, WTJU’s youngest deejay, returns to the airwaves this Thursday, January 6, with a focus on Canadian country singer Colter Wall. Country Spotlight airs monthly at 1pm during the Cosmic American Jamboree. The Cosmic American Jamboree airs Thursday afternoon from 12-2pm (est) at 91.1 FM, and streaming...
MUSIC
wtju.net

Romantic Piano Fantasies — entertaining if not elevating

In the early 1800s, Sir Walter Scott was a wildly popular writer. As wildly popular as J.K. Rowling would be in the early 2000s. His “Waverly” series started a new genre, historical fiction. Scott would write between 30-48 novels set in historic Scotland, all best-sellers. Carl Czerny published...
MUSIC
wtju.net

Le jour variable — Stamitz anticipates Beethoven

If you’re not familiar with Carl Stamitz, this release is a good place to start. Carl Stamitz was the son of Johann Stamitz. Johann was the leader of the Mannheim Palace orchestra, the incubator of the classical style. The Mannheim School inspired both Haydn and Mozart. These composers took...
MUSIC
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kung Fu Casts Trio, Alison Roman Cooking Show and More

Kung Fu is adding three new recurring players for Season 2, including The Leftovers alumna Annie Q. as Juliette Tan, the clever and conniving daughter of powerful business mogul Russell Tan, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Vanessa Rao has joined the cast as Nicky’s enigmatic cousin, Mia, whose hybrid bloodline — she’s the daughter of a Guardian and a Warrior — is a key piece of Russell Tan’s villainous plan. Meanwhile, JB Tadena (Naruto: Climbing Silver, SEAL Team) will play Sebastian, Harmony Dumplings’ charming new chef, who will turn the newly single Ryan’s head. Kung Fu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy