Dar Williams sits down for a chat, January 5

Kung Fu is adding three new recurring players for Season 2, including The Leftovers alumna Annie Q. as Juliette Tan, the clever and conniving daughter of powerful business mogul Russell Tan, our sister site Deadline reports.
Additionally, Vanessa Rao has joined the cast as Nicky’s enigmatic cousin, Mia, whose hybrid bloodline — she’s the daughter of a Guardian and a Warrior — is a key piece of Russell Tan’s villainous plan. Meanwhile, JB Tadena (Naruto: Climbing Silver, SEAL Team) will play Sebastian, Harmony Dumplings’ charming new chef, who will turn the newly single Ryan’s head.
Kung Fu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March...
