Colts Waive LB Malik Jefferson from the 53-man Active Roster

#1 Everything plays out as it should (60% chance) KC beats DEN, BAL beats PIT, CIN beats CLE, IND beats JAC, BUF beats NYJ, NE beats MIA, LAC beats LVR. This is the most likely matchup in my opinion, as the Colts will travel to Cincinnati to face off against the playoff inexperienced Bengals. Cincinnati has been somewhat of a surprise this year, with Burrow returning from an ACL year and playing some really good football, forming a dangerous duo with receiver Ja’Marr Chase, while running back Joe Mixon rounds out a terrifying offense that can kill you both on the ground and through the air.
