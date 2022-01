NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City and state legislators want Mayor Eric Adams to put a pause on in-person learning. Dozens of them sent a letter to the mayor asking for a remote option for students for about two weeks. They say that gives parents time to tested and vaccinate their children to help slow the COVID spread. It also gives schools more time to get masks and test kits.

