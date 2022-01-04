‘Givers of GovCon’ Podcast: SAP NS2’s Mark Testoni on Expanding Youth STEM Opportunities

Many consider the entrepreneurial life of exercising control and working on our own terms to be the stuff of dreams. However, most are unwilling to go the extra mile and see their vision unfold, for there is no elevator to the top of the corporate ladder, and climbing it has always been a tricky business. It requires taking risks, making sacrifices, steadfast determination, and, not to forget – standing out from a crowd of cut-throat competition, all to turn a distant dream into an objective reality.

