Country trio Lady A are saluting the power of music with their next country radio single, announcing the awe-struck “What a Song Can Do” as their 2022 lead off. Written by the group’s Charles Kelley with Ryan Hurd, Sam Ellis and Laura Veltz, the track features that classic Lady A sound with smooth country-pop sonics and rich harmony, as Kelley’s smoky vocal plays off the sweet serenity of Hillary Scott. But this mid-tempo anthem digs deeper than most, and asks listeners to stop and think about how the music we love can heal, inspire, or even just distract — a message of hope and optimism born from tumultuous times.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO