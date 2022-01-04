ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla’s 2021 vehicle deliveries reach 936,000

just-auto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has revealed that in the fourth quarter it achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, the company delivered over 936,000 vehicles (2020: 499,550 units)...

www.just-auto.com

Reuters

U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Pure electric cars are making all the headlines, but their gasoline-electric hybrid rivals quietly achieved record sales in the United States last year, industry data showed. While the likes of Tesla Inc and Ford Motor Co pushed for electric vehicle sales, Asian automakers boosted hybrid vehicle...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Dongfeng Honda to build an EV plant

Honda has announced that its Chinese JV, Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., is planning to build a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) production plant to establish sufficient production system and capability in preparation for the expansion of its EV lineup in the coming years. Aiming to begin production in 2024,...
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Electric Vehicle 2022 Outlook: Who’s Coming for Tesla?

The move to electric vehicles isn’t going away anytime soon and the biggest automotive manufacturers know this more than anyone. Traditional gas-powered cars may dominate the market for years to come but EVs are taking an increasingly large share as Tesla (TSLA) and others have proven there is demand for electric cars.
CARS
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

How Did Tesla Overcome 'Chip Shortage' While Rivals Struggled

The automotive industry, among most global industries these days, has been up against supply shortages that have made it next to impossible to meet production and delivery goals. Meanwhile, Tesla has been breaking records every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tesla produced nearly 306,000 electric cars and delivered...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Tesla's Model 3 was the UK's second most popular new car in 2021

LONDON — A record 190,727 new battery electric cars were registered in the U.K. last year, according to figures released on Thursday, with Tesla's Model 3 the best-selling battery electric model. The vehicle was the second most popular new car overall, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders,...
WORLD
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors' Secret Weapon and Tesla's Mistakes

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to General Motors’ 26 total EV sales in Q4 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a response to veteran American automaker General Motors’ total electric vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the Tesla CEO, GM’s Q4 2021 numbers definitely have “room to improve,” which is quite an understatement considering the sales numbers posted by the Detroit-based carmaker.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

UECC launches third dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC

UECC has launched the third and final newbuild in a series of dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTCs (Pure Car and Truck Carrier), being rolled out at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. The launch of hull number H2665 on 28 December comes seven months after the keel-laying ceremony for the vessel and follows the recent final delivery of the first newbuild, named Auto Advance, with the second and third ships due to be delivered in the first half of this year.
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

(Reuters) – The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Taiwan vehicle sales fell 10% in December

Decline reflects ongoing chips shortage, impacting both domestics and importers. Taiwan’s new vehicle market declined by over 12% to 40,307 units in December 2021, from 45,925 units in the same month of last year, according to registration data compiled by Taiwan’s Directorate of Highways. This follows similar declines...
WORLD

