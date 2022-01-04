ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'The View' Loses Second Co-Host This Week Due to COVID Protocols

By Stephanie Downs
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe View returned this week after taking a break for the holidays. But two co-hosts have already had to take some time off due to the show's COVID-19 protocols. According to Deadline, co-host Joy Behar announced on Tuesday's episode that Sara Haines had been in close contact with someone who tested...

Comments / 113

Edward Gareau
1d ago

THE VIEW COULD Misplace ALL OF THEM AND STILL THEY WOULDN'T BE MISSED, WHAT A WASTE OF AIR TIME!!!

Reply
49
Ex Democom
1d ago

This is the most despicable group of people that I have ever seen on television. There cannot be that many viewers of this total waste of good oxygen that decent people could be breathing.

Reply(1)
26
Clifton Williams
1d ago

maybe they'll all get it and I'll shut it down off the air I hope hope hope hope

Reply
26
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Calls Sara Haines’ Dress A ‘Toilet Paper Cover’

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, recently compared Sara Haines’ dress to a toilet paper cover—ouch! However, Navarro claims that Haines was a good sport about it. “I love Sara Haines. She’s such a good sport,” Navarro said on Instagram. “She was wearing a stunning crochet dress (which wouldn’t even fit my leg) on [The View]. I couldn’t resist telling her she reminded me of the toilet paper covers found in so many homes growing up. You all remember those?”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After it was announced that Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19, Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. To recount when she learned she tested positive, Goldberg explained that she had already began distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She would later learn that she tested positive after being tested in lieu of returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the omicron [variant], you just don’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Whoopi Goldberg's Absence, The View Is Missing Another Co-Host Due To COVID

The new year has so far not brought any relief from COVID or the effect the virus has on our daily lives. The Omicron variant continues to surge, and news about the many celebrities and athletes testing positive continues to wreak havoc in the worlds of sports and entertainment, among many other areas of the workforce. The View is having a particularly rough time, with the ABC daytime talk show going from one to two missing co-hosts this week as it flips back to remote productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DesignerzCentral

The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Was Absent From The View

Whoopi Goldberg is putting the health and safety of those around her first. Goldberg was noticeably absent from The View on Wednesday after she was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Her co-host Joy Behar said that while Goldberg feels "fine and healthy," she will miss Thursday's show as well out of an abundance of caution.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star ‘Turned Down’ Offer to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’: Report

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf declined the chance to replace Meghan McCain as the new permanent conservative co-host of The View, Politico Playbook reported on Monday. With the long-running ABC talk show auditioning right-leaning fill-ins, veteran hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg have reportedly voiced displeasure that the process to replace McCain has taken so long. At the same time, according to Politico, producers are struggling to “find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes,” which includes having credibility with GOP audiences while not being prone to conspiracies and election denialism. “Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian Kat Timpf, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox,” Playbook reported. Following her chaotic four-year run on The View, McCain alleged it was a toxic workplace and that she was bullied by her on-air colleagues.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Gives COVID Status Update on ‘The View’: “We’re All Over It”

The View has had a wild first week of 2022, but thankfully, some semblance of normalcy was returned today when longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg checked in with the panel. Only two permanent hosts remain on the talk show at the moment, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, who are both safe from COVID for the time being. Sara Haines is taking a break after coming in close contact with COVID, and Goldberg is out with the illness, set to return at the beginning of next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AdWeek

The View Announces Whoopi Goldberg Has Contracted Covid

On Monday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar revealed that Whoopi Goldberg has contracted the coronavirus. “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week,” said Behar. “But since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

