Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens Police Log: Dec. 17-23, 2021

By St. Helens Police Department
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

This week's calls include: a fugitive arrested, a stolen vehicle and mutual assistance.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Dec. 17

Officers arrested a man near Eilerston Street and Little Street for theft from a vehicle, criminal mischief, and tampering with evidence.

Saturday, Dec. 18

A man was arrested near Columbia Boulevard and Milton way for driving while suspended.

Officers arrested a man on a fugitive warrant in the 100 block of McMichael Street.

Sunday, Dec. 19

A man was arrested in the 2000 block of Old Portland Road for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers arrested a woman on a warrant in the 2000 block of Old Portland Road.

Monday, Dec. 20

Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2000 block of Old Portland Road.

A man was arrested for DUII (intoxicants) in the 2000 block of Gable Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Officers arrested a man in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway for a fugitive warrant, interfering with an officer, resisting arrest and a probation violation.

Officers responded to a traffic crash near South Columbia River Highway and McBride Street.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Officers assisted another agency in the arrest of a man for unlawful use of a vehicle and elude near Sixth Street.

A man was arrested for menacing aggravated physical or weapon in the 100 block of Allendale Drive.

