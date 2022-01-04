Miller Family Wine Co eyes ‘Dry January’ with Hand On Heart no-alcohol wine

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO