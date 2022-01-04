ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Family Wine Co eyes ‘Dry January’ with Hand On Heart no-alcohol wine

By Rhodri Morgan
just-drinks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiller Family Wine Co has entered the 0% abv wine segment in the US. The three-strong Hand On Heart range, which comprises Rose, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon varietals, is available through...

Bismarck Tribune

Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

After a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can be a healthy way to start off the year. If you’re trying dry January this year, these TikTok mocktail recipes will give you something delicious to drink for your evening nightcap.
Daily Breeze

4 tips to help you enjoy an alcohol-free Dry January

I think we can all agree that New Year’s resolutions are not very effective when it comes to long-term self-improvement. In fact, most New Year’s resolutions fizzle out in weeks. However, there is one health-promoting New Year’s plan that seems to be building momentum, promising interesting results.
kfrxfm.com

Bacardi Launches Non-Alcoholic ‘Spirit’

Bacardi has unveiled its first non-alcoholic ‘spirit’ brand, called Palette. The company said it was created to elevate alcohol-free cocktails. Palette Roots offers a “deep, complex” flavor using juniper berries, ginger, and the oils of nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. Palette Bold is said to taste like...
just-drinks.com

Douglas Laing & Co’s The Epicurean White Port Finish Scotch whisky – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended, 48% abv. Douglas Laing & Co has launched a new expression from its The Epicurean blended Scotch whisky brand. The Epicurean White Port Finish Limited Edition was initially matured in American Oak casks for an unspecified period before spending around one year in ex-white Port barrels sourced from Portugal’s Douro Valley.
Design Milk

Dry January Is Easy With These Tasty Alcohol-Free Beverages

After a season full of indulgences, plenty of us are pressing pause on our alcohol consumption in favor of Dry January. It’s become a popular New Year’s resolution in recent years, and with so many alcohol-free beverages readily available there are plenty of reasons to take part. Several selections below are also low-sugar and low-calorie, making those healthy intentions so many of us are starting the year with that much easier to attain. Pair these 17 beverages with our attractive barware and glassware and you won’t even miss the alcohol. Bonus: many of the brands’ sites include recipes and added benefits like discounts and free shipping!
advancedmixology.com

How To Successfully Drink And Pour Champagne

Champagne is a drink that has been around for centuries, but some people don't know how to enjoy it properly. The proper pour should have the perfect balance of bubbles to liquid. If you're not careful, your Champagne can go flat or worse - fizzle out before you get to drink any!
ABC Action News

New Year Wine and Cheese Pairing Ideas

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining. Today she introduces us to a unique Cheese and wine pairing with an interesting story behind the pair. Sandra is also a...
olivemagazine.com

Four non-alcoholic drinks to make at home

More people than ever are embracing sober drinking, and today our options for a delicious non-alcoholic tipple have expanded far beyond sipping on sickly soft drinks. And whether it’s making your favourite non-alcoholic cocktail or using seasonal produce to create your own drinks, it’s never been easier to whip up something delicious yourself. Not sure where to start? Get inspired by our ideas for a booze-free happy hour at home.
The Associated Press

Stella Rosa Joins the Non-Alcoholic Wine Category with Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Stella Rosa, the award-winning Italian wine brand, imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers . Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for Dry January or looking for a delicious alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “ Stellabrate” year-round. The Non-Alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

When Dry January May Indicate You Have A Bad Relationship With Alcohol

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
liquor.com

The Best Flavored Gins to Drink in 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The world of flavored gin is vastly growing, though not all that’s seasoned is created equal—so what exactly is the...
Mashed

WhistlePig's New 'Non-Whiskey' Helps Bartenders Weather Dry January

January has become synonymous with the phrase "New Year, New Me." Folks are suddenly looking for ways to kickstart their health goals by meditating, journaling, joining the gym, or cutting out fast foods. Some people will even participate in Dry January, which means cutting out all alcoholic beverages for the entire month. Yes, even beer.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Châteauneuf-du-Pape for a cheery January

Because January can be such a dreary month, why not cheer yourself up with a warming, full-bodied red from France’s famous Châteauneuf-du-Pape. This appellation, considered the most prestigious in the southern Rhône, is best known for its rich and spicy grenache-based red blends that can be quite high in alcohol.
greensboro.com

Uncorked: Anything can and should be a special occasion deserving a crisp sparkler

Widely attributed to him but later debunked, 17th century Benedictine monk Dom Perignon’s apocryphal declaration “I am tasting stars” remains delicious irony in a glass. Why ironic? Perignon first believed his tiny bubbles to be a defect. Today, sparkling wine and Champagne is associated with celebration. Sure,...
winemag.com

The Best Rums for Cocktails or Straight Sipping

Rum often evokes visions of tropical drinks and paper umbrellas due to its Caribbean roots, but the category offers plenty of premium spirits worthy of drinking all year. While you can produce rum anywhere in the world with access to sugarcane, most of it is produced in the Caribbean, with each island delivering distinct styles.
Union

Rod Byers: What’s wrong with non-alcoholic wine?

I was staring at six non-alcoholic wines in front of me, including sparkling chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, rosé, merlot and tempranillo. The wines, representing five different countries, were supposedly some of the best. They ranged in price from mid to high teens but by the time I paid tax and shipping the average price was $22.78.
