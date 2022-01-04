Miller Family Wine Co eyes ‘Dry January’ with Hand On Heart no-alcohol wine

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Stella Rosa, the award-winning Italian wine brand, imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers . Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for Dry January or looking for a delicious alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “ Stellabrate” year-round. The Non-Alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.
