BMW and Mercedes-Benz have always been at each other's throats, although they do sometimes have to turn their attention to some other German brand called Audi. Each of these two prolific purveyors of perfection has its own ways of doing things, with Mercedes providing a sleek yet traditional look and feel for most of its new products, while BMW has been a little more eccentric with its latest offerings coming under fire for being downright ugly. But if you think that changing to a more controversial design language has hurt BMW in its battle against the Benzes, you'd be wrong. For the first time since 2015, BMW now claims to have beaten Merc to the top spot in the global premium automotive segment.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO