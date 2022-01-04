ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Fixes ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Mistakes

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrived on HBO Max this weekend, offering a nostalgic treat for fans as they rung in the new year. But very shortly after its premiere, eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans were quick to notice a couple of mistakes — which the streamer has now...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
CinemaBlend

Fans Have Some Thoughts After Robert Pattinson Misses The Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Reunion Special

Putting together a reunion special like Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has to be one hell of a feat. To bring together so many actors from the cast, two decades after they first created magic with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was probably really hard. But who said logistics should get in the way of a friendly roast; especially when Robert Pattinson’s absence from the proceedings certainly left some fans with thoughts?
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
Us Weekly

Jon Stewart Clarifies His Comments About J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ Being ‘Anti-Semitic’: ‘Get a F–king Grip’

Shutting down drama. Jon Stewart cleared the air after his comments about the potentially anti-Semitic imagery in J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series made headlines. The former Daily Show host, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 5, in an attempt to further explain his thoughts about the beloved fantasy novels and their author, 56, whose personal opinions have become a hot topic in recent years.
Complex

The 8 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion’ Special

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year. The beloved cast and crew commemorated the occasion by reuniting for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiering on HBO Max on Saturday, Jan. 1. Harry Potter fans will be kicking off the new year filled with nostalgia as they watch Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) head back to where it all started more than two decades ago. The trio became worldwide icons when the movie was released in November 2001, but they had no idea how suddenly their lives would change.
The Independent

‘Filmed in 2019’: Harry Potter fans react to way Return to Hogwarts distances itself from JK Rowling

Harry Potter fans have reacted to the reunion episode’s decision to distance itself from JK Rowling.The special, which was released on New Year’s Day (1 January), features interviews from the cast and directors of the film series, who were interviewed especially for the episode.However, Rowling’s appearances noticeably feature the caption “filmed in 1999” and account for less than 30 seconds screen time.The author was not invited to share any new insights for the episode, which saw the reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Instead, her appearance was taken from archival footage filmed for the Warner...
104.5 KDAT

Did You Know Your Smartphone Can Cast Harry Potter Spells?

With the whole 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter special coming out, I've been watching through the series for the first time in years. Of course, I did something, so Facebook knows and starts suggesting all kinds of Harry Potter stuff. One of which was an interesting article about some iPhone and Google Assistant tricks that have to do with the popular wizarding world.
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
The Independent

Emma Watson addresses Emma Roberts photo mix-up in Return to Hogwarts: ‘I was not this cute’

Harry Potters fans have been delighted by Emma Watson’s response to the “hilarious” Emma Roberts photo mix-up in the new reunion special. On Saturday (1 January), social media user Vee Delmonico discovered that a childhood picture of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts was shown by mistake during a segment about Watson (who played Hermione Granger).Shortly after Delmonico’s post gathered steam online, HBO Max acknowledged the error and re-released Return to Hogwarts without the misidentified photograph. On Wednesday (5 January), Watson posted the photo of Roberts sitting at a table with Minnie Mouse ears – which had erroneously appeared...
IndieWire

Danielle Brooks Kept a List of Comic Book Characters That Looked Like Her — Until the Movies Came Out

Superhero movies and TV series have become the “Law & Order” franchise of today: A place where every actor on the vast spectrum of recognizability will almost certainly end up at one point or another. And despite admitting to not being a comics person before her role on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker,” Danielle Brooks recognized that paradigm shift, and started looking for roles that she might be right for if the comic was ever adapted, according to a new interview with Variety. “I used to have a list. I started doing research before getting this part of, like, if I were to...
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
