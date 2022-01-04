Pentagon chief continues to work from home, showing mild COVID-19 symptoms

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported Sunday that he has contracted Covid-19, as the highly infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the United States. Austin's symptoms were "mild" and he will quarantine at home for the next five days, the Pentagon chief said in a statement. Austin said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, which had "rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been." "The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce," Austin said. "I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."

