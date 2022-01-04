ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Glaucoma and Nutrition: Why What You Eat Matters

By Glaucoma Research Foundation
Newswise
 1 day ago

Newswise — There’s no shortage of diet programs — Paleo, Mediterranean, intermittent fasting — all claiming to be the best option for a healthy life. Research has shown that poor lifestyle choices, including unhealthy diets, contribute to many diseases and that simply adhering to good nutrition can even prevent some health...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Disease#Glaucoma#Vitamin E#Paleo Diet#Newswise#Western#Siberian#People Living#Zeaxanthin
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

Healthy Reasons Why You Should Eat More Popcorn

Popcorn isn’t just for the movies and ball games. This tasty treat is a nutritious snack that can be eaten anytime. Often enjoyed as a movie night snack, popcorn is also an easy breakfast when you’re short on time. The added benefits of popcorn make it a healthy alternative to many different snacks. It’s simple to make and fun to eat. It can be made with oil, salt, or butter and flavored with herbs or spices like garlic powder and parsley.
FOOD & DRINKS
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods to Control Diabetes

Today, we’ll be going over the top 10 best foods for diabetes control. These are the foods that help manage your roller-coaster blood sugar, and even reverse type 2 diabetes while helping you melt away stubborn belly fat. Make sure you read till the end to learn ONE thing you can do before meals to lower post-meal glucose.
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Benefits of a low-calorie diet for type 2 diabetes

A chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms. Treatments include...
DIETS
The Independent

10 foods to eat to boost your health in 2022, from apples to salmon

A new year is upon us, which means it's only a matter of hours until the hedonism surrounding New Year's Eve fades and everyone starts looking for ways to better themselves in 2022.Come January, it no longer feels acceptable to eat five mince pies in an afternoon, or spend hours devouring leftover turkey sandwiches and washing them down with port.But before you start signing up to restrictive dieting plans or militant exercise regimes, consider simpler adjustments that won't feel quite so gruelling – and could even be more rewarding.If you want to give yourself a bit of a health boost...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can intermittent fasting help treat or even reverse type 2 diabetes?

Intermittent fasting involves a regular pattern of eating few or no calories for a fixed period, which can vary from 12 hours every day to 1 or more days each week. Some people follow these diets hoping to lose weight, improve their overall health, or both. A review of the...
FITNESS
SHAPE

What Is Nutritional Psychology, Exactly?

When it comes to eating well, many people turn to nutritionists for help. After all, these specialists are trained to understand how certain foods impact your body and what sort of nutrients you need to stay healthy (among many other things, of course). But practicing good nutrition obviously involves more...
NUTRITION
drhyman.com

Why You Should Stop Eating Most Dairy

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy