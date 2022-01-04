ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks, and prediction

adelnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche (18-8-2) and Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) clash in a Tuesday night showdown in Chicago. The match-up at the United Center is slated for a 9 p.m. ET puck drop. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Blackhawks odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and...

www.adelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The Anaheim Ducks#The Hawks#The Nashville Predators#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Espn#Gaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
adelnews.com

Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) visit Barclays Center Monday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets (23-11). Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Memphis enters on a four-game win streak with the latest being...
NBA
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
thegraftonnews.com

Wisconsin at Purdue odds, picks and prediction

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1) tussle in a Big Ten showdown Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Below, we look at the Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy