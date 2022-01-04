ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher Is The New Face Of UGG’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the early-aughts renaissance in fashion and recent collaborations with brands like Telfar, UGG is ringing in 2022 with another installment of its “FEEL ___” series, starring none other than legendary singer Cher. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Southern California-based lifestyle brand released new visuals, shot by...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
